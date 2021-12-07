Tom Hardy once proved to be a hero in real life when he went in hot pursuit for a thief and caught him. The actor is known for several of his roles like Bane from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises and Eddie Brock, aka Venom. Recently, the actor reprised his role as the superhero in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Hardy is also set to appear in the upcoming Tom Holland film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even though the actor has been a hero on the big screen many times, there was this one time he proved to be one in real life as well.

Back in 2017, Tom Hardy made the headlines for chasing down a moped thief through the streets of London. A teenager allegedly stole a motorbike which crashed into a car. The ‘Dunkirk’ actor reportedly hauled him out by the scruff of his neck until police arrived. It seemed like Hardy “switched into superhero mode” as he collared the man before checking him for weapons after the chase.

According to The Sun, a witness in Richmond, London, told yesterday how Tom Hardy chased the thief through gardens and across a building site. The witness also said that Tom proudly announced, “I caught the c–t.” While another witness said, “He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious,” who also confronted the actor.

“He told me he chased [the culprit] through my back garden and caught him around the block—but the route was like an assault course,” the second witness added. “It was mental like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie. Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car.”

The witness further added that Tom Hardy is “clearly not a man you’d mess with.” He said, “I think he even checked the kid’s ID before cops took over…If the kid had been dumb enough to resist, I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding.”

