A petition has been going around asking for no more Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith interviews, and it has garnered over 20,000 signatures in a week. It seems like some people aren’t enthusiastic about the actor and actress sharing intimate details about their relationship and details about their open marriage in Will’s new memoir, King Richard.

Will and Jada have been together for nearly 25 years. The couple met each other in 1994, when the actress was auditioning to play Will’s girlfriend on NBC’s ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ Even though the pair are still together, they have faced several challenges throughout their marriage.

Now, A petition on Change.org asking Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to not give more interviews has been circulating and has received over 20,000 signatures in a week. As per the reports, it was launched in late November by a user identified as Dexter Morales and carries the succinct descriptor “Stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith!” Several people also commented on the petition, with one saying, “Not everything has to be public knowledge.”

“It’s passed embarrassing and moved into boring,” one signee commented. “Never in my life have I ever needed to know the information they’re sharing,” said another under the petition asking for no more interviews of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Previously, the Men in Black actor opened up about their unconventional marriage while speaking with GQ.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage…. Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” Will said.

Another time, Will Smith had revealed that he coped with being cheated on by his first girlfriend by having so much sex that “it would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.” What are your thoughts on the petition on asking for no more interviews of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith?

