Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently the biggest yet most loved film franchise. Over the years many superheroes were introduced and among them was Captain Marvel. The character helped some women connect with her and find her inspirational. Currently, Brie Larson portrays the role but Russo Brothers feel this Bollywood beauty will be perfect if the studio ever needs a replacement.

Advertisement

Brie’s character was first introduced in the 2019 film and later she appeared in a number of projects. Most recently she appeared at the end of Ms. Marvel. She will be next seen in The Marvels along with Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Anthony and Joe Russo aka the Russo Brothers were recently in India for the premiere of their latest Netflix film The Gray Man featuring Dhanush, Chris Evans, and Ryan Gosling. Dancer & Content Creator Awaz Darbar’s video is now going viral where he asked them to choose between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra as the new Captain Marvel.

Without any hesitation, The Russo Brothers were quick to choose Priyanka Chopra and said, “We have to pick Priyanka. (We are) Huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends. We are working on a project. We are producing a show, Citadel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

This is not the first time when Avengers: Endgame directors have appreciated PeeCee. Earlier talking with The Indian Express, they said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic.”

Meanwhile, The Russo Brothers recently announced The Gray Man spin-off with Ryan Gosling. While Priyanka Chopra will be seen in two Hollywood projects that include, Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back along with a Hindi film, Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Must Read: Lamar Odom Takes A Sly Dig At Khloe Kardashian Over Second Baby With Tristam Thompson: “She Could Have Hollered At Me For That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram