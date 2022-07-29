Johnny Depp has been through a lot in the past 6 years. He was slapped with a restraining order by his ex-wife Amber Heard shortly after she filed for divorce in 2016. Allegations of domestic violence were made that left the actor with little or no work. But things seem to be getting back on track as he resumes his concert with Hollywood Vampires and is now selling his paintings!

While he shot for Fantastic Beasts 3 for a day, he was ousted after the 2020 UK trial, which was in favour of The Sun over wife-beater claims. Amber Heard testified in court and later even shared a lengthy note on victory. However, things turned upside down pretty after when she lost the defamation trial this year against the domestic violence allegations.

The court has ordered Amber Heard to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp. However, JD has been asked to pay $2 million in damages as well as one of his attorneys called the Aquaman actress’ allegations ‘hoax’ and was guilty of partially defaming her. Both the stars have appealed the verdict as they refuse to make the payments.

But as far as Johnny Depp is concerned, a sum of $2 million is just a piece of cake for him. Forget his net worth of $150 million, because all he needs is a few hours to sell his work on the internet. Actually, the actor decided to sell some of his artwork and announced the same on Instagram yesterday.

The art pieces included 4 paintings featuring Bob Dylan, the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino and Rolling Stone Keith Richards. Johnny Depp listed his work on sale online at Castle Fine Art and the collection was called “Friends & Heroes”, “a testament to those he has known well and others who have inspired him as a person”.

Castle Fine Art later shared a tweet on Thursday evening that Johnny broke the internet with his announcement in the morning and just within a few hours, all the artwork was sold out. Buyers paid £14,950 for a set of all four framed prints or £3,950 for a single print. There were about 780 pieces of art. The website, in fact, crashed due to high demand and the authorities had to share a tweet on the same.

#JohnnyDepp broke the internet! Website will be back up soon. — Castle Fine Art (@castlegalleries) July 28, 2022

Well, Johnny Depp fever is a whole different league. Isn’t it?

