Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have had one of the messiest divorces of the current era and the revelations regarding their case keep coming in just when we assume that it is over. They were the power couple of Hollywood back in the day before a massive fight broke out between the two on a private jet, where their son Maddox, was also present. As per a recent report, Jolie’s lawyers were all set to serve Pitt with a subpoena at SAG awards this year but it did not go exactly according to their plan.

For the unversed, Angelina and Brad left the internet quite divided after they called it quits on their relationship after getting married in 2015. They had a lengthy custody battle over their six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, which Jolie went on to win last year. They also owned a winery together, the stakes of which Angelina tried to sell, only to be sued by Pitt claiming that she was breaching the contract.

According to a recent report by Page Six, Angelina Jolie’s lawyers had a full-on plan to serve Brad Pitt with a subpoena but it did not exactly go as planned. Pitt was expected to attend the award function and Jolie’s lawyers had sent a man with all the documents in hopes of catching the Fight Club actor off guard only to be allegedly left stranded.

The same report also suggests that Angelina Jolie’s lawyers were planning to give it a second try at Oscars this year but Brad Pitt’s lawyers called off the chase. The said Subpoena was about the French winery Chateau Miraval, where the couple had gotten married back in 2015.

What do you think about this new drama between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt? Let us know in the comments.

