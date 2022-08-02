BTS’ popularity has only multiplied in the last few years and their fan base is currently one of the most loyal ones, popularly known by the name ARMYs. The septet has come a long way since their debut and now they are face to face with military service, which is mandatory in South Korea. Amidst all the debates and discussions about BTS serving at the military training, defence minister Lee Jong-sup made a proposition about letting the band perform even during their training period.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys were previously in the news when they announced at BTS Festa that they will focus on their solo careers henceforth. They clarified that they are not going on a break and even made a promise to be back in the future but that has not stopped the fans from stressing over the possibility of them disbanding in the near future. Apart from this, their managing company BigHit has already dropped the teaser of their game show, Run BTS, which has lately been leaving the fans quite excited.

Advertisement

There have been several rumours about why BTS decided to take some time off as a group and the most prominent ones suggest that it was because of the indecisiveness around their military training. As they are supposed to join the military by the time they are 30 and since the oldest member of the group is hitting 30 next year, there has reportedly been a lot of anxiety amongst the members as well, regarding their future as a band.

Now as per the most recent reports, Defence minister Lee Jong-sup spoke at the recent parliamentary session and supported the notion of letting BTS perform even during their military service period. He highlighted how this would be in national interest and they would not be affected by the shrinking pool of resources and low birth rates either.

“Even if they join the military, there would be a way to give them a chance to practise and perform together if there are scheduled concerts abroad… As many people highly value (artists serving) in the military, that may help boost their popularity even more”, Lee Jong-sup said about BTS.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Amber Heard Was Entitled To Half Of Johnny Depp’s $90 Million Salary From Pirates Of The Caribbean But Let It Go? Unsealed Documents From Court Go Viral!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram