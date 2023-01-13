Selena Gomez is a Hollywood sensation, who is mostly known for her singing career, but she has also tried her hands at acting and got appreciated across the globe. Did you know Selena had started her career as a Disney girl? Yes, that’s right. However, when it comes to fashion Sel always tries to put on her best self to portray her stylish side, and today we bring to you the time when she channeled her inner sultriness in this photoshoot. Scroll below to find out!

Sel is a true blue fashionista. Be it a red carpet look or a casual street style- she always knows what would look best on her. However, at the Golden Globes 2023 award, she wore a velvety black and purple gown with dramatic sleeves and a trail, and well, a few didn’t like it, while others loved it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selena Gomez enjoys a massive fandom, and those fans often share pictures of their idol on social media handles. Such a fan page shared a few pictures from a hot photoshoot on Instagram. In the pictures, Selena can be seen wearing a white textured lace detailing bodycon dress with noodle straps and a plunging neckline, through which the Calm Down singer flaunted her busty assets. However, in the whole look what caught our eyes was her prop. She posed with a huge pearl string and made it look hot AF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@_salenaagomez)

Selena Gomez completed her look with a full coverage foundation, softly blushed cheeks, defined brows, dramatic smokey eyes, kohl-rimmed waterline, highlighted cheeks, and n*de glossy lip shade. She kept her hair messy to add an edge to the whole look. She ditched any accessories as the pearl string was enough to create the glam! Selena accentuated the look with a pair of flats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@_salenaagomez)

Well, isn’t she serving a major sultry but angelic vibe in the outfit? Let us know your thoughts about Selena Gomez’s throwback pictures!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Looks Unbelievably S*xy In These Monochrome Pics With Her B**bs Popping Out! Guys (& Girls), You’re Definitely Going To Have A Hard Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News