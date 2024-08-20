Amber Heard is an American actress best known for playing Mera in the Jason Momoa-led Aquaman. She is also one of the most beautiful actresses across the globe, and her fate took a drastic turn due to the court trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. She might have had an allegedly troubled relationship with Depp, but today, we will put that aside and focus on her surreal beauty.

Heard is the epitome of beauty, and her every look makes heads turn. From her casual outings to the elaborate and dramatic red carpet attires, the Aquaman star never fails to impress her fans. No wonder Johnny Depp fell head over heels for the gorgeous star. She is mostly seen in supporting roles and has around twelve films to her credit. According to The Numbers, she has a $1.61 billion worldwide aggregate box office. Heard is also quite active on social media and has 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

Amber Heard is a famous social media personality with several fan pages dedicated to her. They post new and old snaps of the gorgeous actress, and today, we have brought you a throwback picture of her from 2018, when she attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. The pictures were posted on X handles, and she looked ravishing in a pristine white outfit.

The Aquaman star sported a white cocktail dress from Oscar De La Renta Spring embroidered tulle outfit. The lace outfit was strapless and featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. It also had fringe detailing on the bottom. She accessorized the outfit with a pearl earpin on one ear and a crescendo flare earring on the other, both from Katkim.

For footwear, Amber Heard opted for black Christian Louboutin pumps. She tied her hair in a bun with a few loose strands on one side. For makeup, the Aquaman actress opted for a dewey foundation base, silver eyeshadow on the lids, and loads of mascara. Her cheeks sported flushed red, blush, and a bold crimson shade on the completed makeup. Heard looked no less than an angel on Earth in this beautiful look.

Check them out here:

Amber Heard at the Glamour women of the year awards (2018) pic.twitter.com/xgOFFgOylT — amberstruth – fan account (@ambersstruth) September 19, 2022

amber heard at glamour women of the year awards. pic.twitter.com/Rns3WqaQwJ — best of amber heard (@artsaheard) November 14, 2023

