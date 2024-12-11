Welcome star Mushtaq Khan was allegedly kidnapped after being invited to an event in Meerut. The actor’s business partner, Shivam Yadav, shared details about the alleged incident. However, the strange thing is it happened days after Sunil Pal claimed to have been abducted as well. Scroll below for the deets.

Mushtaq has been in showbiz for around three decades, and some of his best-known films include Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Jodi No 1, and Welcome. He gained a whole new level of fame after appearing as a disabled hockey player in Welcome. It is still a part of the pop culture and appears in several memes. Khan is also a prominent face in the world of television.

According to India Today Digital via Business Standard, Mushtaq Khan was allegedly abducted from Meerut, where he was invited for an event. The Stree 2 actor’s business partner claimed that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 1 crore to release the actor. Yadav also revealed that the veteran actor was tortured for 12 hours. Shivam added that the alleged kidnappers took Rs 2 lakh from Khan and his son’s account. The Welcome star ran away after hearing the morning azaan, believing a mosque would be nearby.

He was invited to an event in Meerut, and to allegedly make it look legit, the Stree 2 star also received an advance amount and flight tickets. Shivam said, “Mushtaq sir and his family were completely shaken over what happened with him. However, he was always sure that he would file an FIR after he composed himself. Yesterday, I went to Bijnor and filed an official FIR. We have proof of the flight ticket, the bank accounts and even CCTV footage near the airport. He also recognizes the neighborhood, even the house where he was kept. I think the police team will surely get the culprits soon.”

According to Indian Express, something similar happened to Sunil Pal, and the comedian claimed that he was invited to Haridwar for an event. He was kidnapped there and was asked for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. Besides, Mushtaq Khan and Sunil Pal, as well as actor Rajesh Puri, shared a similar incident in September. However, Puri claimed to escape the situation avoiding his abduction.

On the professional front, Mushtaq Khan appeared in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer blockbuster Stree 2.

