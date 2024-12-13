Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa 2: The Rule is enjoying a thunderous response at the worldwide box office. Within a week of its theatrical run, it crossed the 1000 crore mark. Allu Arjun is only the 7th Indian actor to have achieved that mark. But there’s still a milestone that only Shah Rukh Khan and Prabas have unlocked in history. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office

Allu Arjun starrer was the fastest film to enter the 1000 crore club, as it only took 7 days to achieve the milestone. The total earnings currently stand at 1034.11 crores. It is currently the eighth highest-grossing Indian film globally and will soon surpass Kalki 2898 AD (1054.67 crores) and steal its 7th spot.

Allu Arjun joins the league of Aamir Khan & others

Previously, only six Indian actors have grossed 1000 crores at the worldwide box office. Allu Arjun is now the fourth South Indian actor to have joined the list. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are the only two Bollywood actors out of the name superstars in total.

Take a look at the Indian actors with 1000 crores+ worldwide films:

Prabhas (Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD) Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan, Jawan) Aamir Khan (Dangal) Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule) Yash (KGF Chapter 2) Jr NTR (RRR) Ram Charan (RRR)

Prabhas & Shah Rukh Khan remain unbeatable!

It is to be noted that Kalki 2898 AD actor Prabhas and Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan are the only two actors on the list to have two films in the 1000 crore club. Here’s hoping Pushpa 3 helps Allu Arjun join the two superstars in the coveted league.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

