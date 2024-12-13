Prabhas has repeatedly proven his dominance in the Hindi market. One such occasion was 2023’s Christmas when his Salaar clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. The competition was fierce, but the actor still managed to deliver a box office winner, with his film turning out to be a clean hit in the Hindi-dubbed version. This love and appreciation has also been repeated on the small screen, as the film is a blockbuster on OTT, clearly setting the stage for Salaar 2.

Salaar was released theatrically on December 22, 2023. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics but enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth among the masses. Also, the hype of Prashanth Neel and Prabhas‘ collaboration helped in fetching big numbers. It amassed 152 crore net in Hindi at the Indian box office and was declared a hit.

After theatrical success, Salaar (Hindi) premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16, 2024. Ever since its OTT debut, the film has been trending on the platform. Yesterday, it completed 300 days on the streaming platform, and it’s simply insane that the magnum opus is among the trending films on Disney+ Hotstar.

Such a crazy response to Salaar (Hindi) indicates the extent of acceptance of the content. So, it’s clear that whenever Salaar 2 comes, it’s going to be a rampage at the Indian box office. Going by the success of the predecessor and the hype for the sequel, we can already smell the blockbuster potential of the second installment.

There’s already good hype for Salaar 2, and by its release, the film will look to score 50 crores opening at the Indian box office with the Hindi-dubbed version alone. Considering the success of the first part in the mass centers, hitting 50 crores won’t be a big task. If it happens, it’ll be the first-ever 50-crore opener for Prabhas in Hindi.

In addition to the 50 crore opening, Salaar 2 (Hindi) will aim for a 500 crore net collection at the Indian box office. Prabhas has already achieved this feat with Baahubali 2 (Hindi), and considering the hype for the sequel, another 500 crores might come if the content is good.

