Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 stormed the worldwide box office during its opening week. The film was released last Thursday, and the journey started on a record-breaking note. Yesterday, it completed its 8-day extended week on a rocking note. After crossing 1000 crores like a cakewalk, the magnum opus has come closer to the 1100 crore mark, and in the meantime, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Keep reading for a detailed day 8 collection report!

On Wednesday, the Pushpa sequel entered the 1000-crore club globally, becoming the fastest entrant of the club by beating Baahubali 2. With this, Allu Arjun made a smashing debut in the elite 1000 crore club, and now, he’s on track to deliver his third Indian film with a collection of 1500 crores or more after Dangal and Baahubali 2.

On day 8 (second Thursday), Pushpa 2 smashed 44.84 crore gross (38 crore net) in India and 8 crore gross in overseas, resulting in an overall collection of 52.84 crore gross. Including these numbers, the total Indian collection stands at a staggering 868.77 crores gross (736.25 crore net), and in overseas, the film has amassed 217 crore gross so far.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 1085.77 crore gross after 8 days. With this jaw-dropping sum, Pushpa 2 has surpassed Kalki 2898 AD’s 1054.67 crore gross and Pathaan’s 1069.85 crore gross to become the sixth highest-grossing Indian film globally.

This weekend, the Allu Arjun starrer will be the third highest-grossing Indian film, surpassing Jawan (1163.82 crore gross), KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crore gross), and RRR (1275.51 crore gross). The first two spots are held by Dangal (1970 crore gross) and Baahubali 2 (1800 crore gross).

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 736.25

India gross- 868.77

Overseas gross- 217

Worldwide gross- 1085.77

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

