The Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam mystery thriller Sookshma Darshini has been impressive at the box office. On its 21st day, the film also managed to cross 50 crores, an important milestone. Take a look at the film’s box office performance.

Sookshma Darshini Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the day-wise collection of the film saw a drop. The day-wise collection of the film has gone below 20 lakhs now. It earned around 19 lakhs. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 25.94 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the Basil Joseph starrer comes to 30.60 crore. The movie also has had a decent overseas collection of 21.9 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 52.5 crore.

The movie has finally entered the 50 crore milestone. It will be interesting to see whether due to a further positive word of mouth, it manages to cross any more milestones. Even though it’s slightly difficult now owing to the Pushpa 2 storm.

Sookshma Darshini’s Stellar Box Office Run

The Basil Joseph starrer has been mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 25.94 crore, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 15.94 crore. This also results in the ROI percentage coming to 159%. This is indeed a huge achievement for the movie despite facing a tough competition at the box office from the likes of Pushpa 2, Amaran, and Lucky Baskhar.

About The Movie

Apart from Basil Joseph, Sookshma Darshini also stars Nazriya Nazim, Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip, and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by MC Jithin. The music has been composed by Christo Xavier.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sorgavaasal Box Office Collection (13 Days): RJ Balaji Starrer Remains At Lower Levels, Is A Big Flop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News