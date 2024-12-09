The Basil Joseph starrer mystery thriller film Sookshma Darshini has been enjoying a stellar run at the box office. After ARM and Kishkindhaa Kaandam, the movie has been yet another successful Malayalam offering this year. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 17th day.

Sookshma Darshini Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the Basil Joseph starrer saw an increase of 0.80%. The film earned 1.05 crore on its 17th day, while it had earned 0.8 crore on the previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 25.24 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 29.78 crore. The movie has earned a decent 18.75 crore when it comes to its overseas collection. The film’s worldwide collection now comes to 48.53 crore. The film is now fast inching towards the 50 crore mark, and it seems like it will achieve this milestone soon. The main reason behind the same is the consistency and a rather increase in the day-wise collection occasionally.

The film continues to receive a positive word of mouth despite a tough competition at the box office currently. Sookshma Darshini is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 25.24 crore, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 15.24 crore. This also means that the Basil Joseph starrer has amassed an ROI of a whopping 152.4%. The film is a humongous success, and breaching the 50 crore milestone will be just another feather to its cap.

About The Movie

Apart from Basil Joseph, Sookshma Darshini also stars Nazriya Nazim, Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip, and Deepak Parambol in the lead roles. The movie has been helmed by MC Jithin. At the same time, the music has been composed by Christo Xavier.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

