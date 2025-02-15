The third season of The Traitors has witnessed a few eliminations and betrayals as the contestants fight for survival. During a recent episode, Tom Sandoval misspoke during a meet. He was immediately under fire for it, not just by the participants but also by the fans watching the hit reality series. It connected with his cheating scandal, putting him on the spot.

For the unversed, during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Tom cheated on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of many years, with Rachel Leviss, her friend and their co-star. He received a lot of backlash and hate for it, and here’s how his tongue slipped during The Traitors connected to his cheating scandal.

Tom Sandoval Misspeaks On Traitors Season 3, Says Cheaters Instead Of Traitors

In the recent episode of the series, the contestants debated trying out the coffin theory. They wondered if one of those in the caskets was a Traitor. Since Jeremy Collins and Nikki Garcia were already out of the game show, only Ciara Miller was left from the casket group of contestants, putting her immediately under the spotlight of the participants.

Tom claimed that at least one of them had to be a traitor, and since the other two hadn’t, it could have been Ciara. “Come on, also generally speaking, historically, girls are better cheaters than guys, just because they have better social–” he said and was greeted by many entertaining responses.

“That came out your mouth?” Danielle Reyes quickly asked him. Tom tried to defend himself, saying, “I said Traitors; I meant to say, Traitors!” But Britney Haynes reminded him, “You said cheater!” He was left unable to back down from his misstep, which connected with his cheating past.

Tom accepted, “Guys are much more likely to cheat. I fully get that.” Ciara then quipped, “We know you know.” Gabby Windey then took the opportunity to say, “Everybody vote for Tom.” He was stuck and kept saying that he meant to say Traitors but instead said cheaters.

Sam Asghari then said, “Don’t dig yourself deeper.” He then rerouted the conversation, “Back to the coffin theory: I feel like if we don’t close it, we will never know,” the model pointed out, then further stated, “I think the highest percentage of catching a Traitor tonight is on you.”

He concluded, “Until we have some other evidence to go against, which we don’t yet.” A new episode of The Traitor season 3 airs every Thursday on Peacock at 9 pm ET. All episodes are available to stream on the platform.

