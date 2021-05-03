“2 Broke Girls” star Kat Dennings shared a portrait of PDA along with beau and musician Andrew WK. In the selfie Dennings posted on Instagram on Sunday morning according to India time, Andrew kisses the actress on her forehead while Dennings pouts at the camera.

Advertisement

“Oh haaaaaaaayyyyyyy,” Kat Dennings wrote as the caption.

Advertisement

Last month, Dennings revealed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that she faced a lot of criticism over her body.

The actress rose to popularity with her character of Max Black in the sitcom “2 Broke Girls”. She was later seen in the 2011 superhero film “Thor” and then in “Thor: The Dark World” in 2013.

Earlier this year, Kat Dennings was seen in the miniseries “WandaVision“.

Must Read: Beyonce Car Collection: From Rolls-Royce To Pagani Zonda F, Queen B’s Impressive Collection Could Rival Even The Most Die-Hard Collectors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube