Beyonce, otherwise known as Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is one of the most popular and easily recognizable Hollywood celebrity. She is one of the world’s best-selling recording artists. The singer has sold 118 million records worldwide.

Having an immensely successful singing and acting career, she has amassed millions of dollars throughout the last few decades of her popularity. She has spent a portion of her fortune on some of the most desirable luxury and sports cars. So let’s take a look at her cars sitting in her garage.

Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud

Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud is not a car of speed, but it is known for charm and elegance. Interestingly, the sheer glamour of the vintage Rolls-Royce was a gift from her husband Jay Z when Beyonce turned 25. The luxury coupe is embellished in blue leather and intricate embroidery and powered by a 6.2-litre engine which delivers a top speed of 114 mph (183.5 kmph). The luxury car is both massive and massively expensive.

Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR

This car is perhaps Beyonce’s favourite coupe as she is seen with it a lot of times, even to important events. However, the most interesting part is when the top two luxury car manufacturers come together to create a car, it is bound to be extraordinary. The makers only produced around 2000 and 3000 Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR cars. The luxury coupe gets its power from a 5.4-litre V8 engine that is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Pagani Zonda F

It’s the perfect combination of luxury and athleticism. Even though it is a mid-engined sports car from Pagani it is the truly robust car. The Pagani Zonda F is powered by a 7.3-litre V12 engine that rev the car’s speed from zero 10 60 mph (approximately 96.6 kmph) in just 3.6 seconds. The car can deliver a top speed of 214 mph (approximately 344.4 kmph).

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Limousine

It is not just a family car or luxury van. It’s Beyonce’s limousine that has Direct TV, a USD 1,50,000 stereo system, a bathroom, and a shower. She along with her family could literally live in the Mercedes-Benz van.

Mercedes-Maybach Exelero

Maybach is one of the luxury car manufacturers to attempt to compete with Rolls Royce in the ultra-luxury car market. riced at around $8 million USD, the Exelero takes things to a whole new level of luxury. The primary purpose of the luxury coupe is to test out tires. This unique, super-luxury coupe now sits at one of the most prominent Hollywood couples. Jay-Z and Beyonce.

