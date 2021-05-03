Last week’s Smackdown saw a fantastic single contest between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. What made the match more interesting was the stipulation that Bryan will be removed from the blue brand if he loses. As we all know, a former WWE champion lost and he was exiled from the show. Now, here’s a major update on his status in the promotion.

As per the latest update, Daniel Bryan has been moved to the alumni section of WWE. The development has raised eyebrows and has left everyone guessing, what’s next for the leader of the Yes movement? Not just fans but even experts are confused on whether Bryan is done with the job or is it a part of a new storyline.

Insiders say that WWE has planned Daniel Bryan of making a part-timer. The wrestler had himself revealed that he wants to focus more on family now, and would be happy to work as a part-timer. Seems like his wish is coming true.

As pointed out by @luchalibreonlin, Daniel Bryan has quietly been moved to the Alumni section on WWE's website. Hmmm… legit or work? pic.twitter.com/RHI5kiggD6 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) May 2, 2021

Last year, while talking on Bellas podcast, Bryan had said, “WWE has been great and they’re giving me six weeks of maternity leave, which so few places in the United States do. So I’ll get to be at home, but after that, it’s not long until my contract is up. We’ve been talking about what we do from there but to me, in my mind, I think I’m just done being a full-time wrestler. I will always love wrestling, and I will always want to do wrestling, but when I say ‘always want to do wrestling,’ that means maybe once a month, or once every couple of months.”

Even during an interview with BT Sport, he had said, “Where like, my contract is coming up soon and not to say that but we’re looking at transitioning me to maybe less than a full-time wrestler. Like my time of being a full-time wrestler are numbered and I’m more going to be like a full-time dad, part-time wrestler. Wrestling is my side-job. Daddying is my most important job.”

For the unversed, Daniel Bryan shares two kids with his wife Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson and Buddy Dessert Danielson.

