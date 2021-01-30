It was last month (December 2020) when Bridgerton’s creator Chris Van Dusen described a scene in the show with the term ‘peak thirst’. As season 2 is arriving, he opens up about how this season, too, will have sensuality and se*uality at its peak.

He also reacted to the show’s breakout star Regé-Jean Page making to the James Bond rumours, alongside stars like Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy. Dusen also talks about the what’s next on the show and how they’re carrying forward the story.

In his conversation with Vanity Fair, he said, “I want to see both him (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne. They’re the Duke and Duchess of Hastings, but they’ll always be Bridgertons in my mind. That means they’re always going to be a part of the show in some form or another.”

To the James Bond rumours, the Bridgerton creator said, “I think the show has just taken hold of people and taken hold of the world in the most fascinating way. It’s kind of a phenomenon, which feels a little surreal and a little overwhelming.”

On being asked if “peak thirst” is the guiding mantra for season two? He replied, “Absolutely! We’re inspired by really delicious romance novels, and the sensuality [and] sexuality was always something that we were excited to be able to lean into on the show.”

He also opened up about Bailey’s character Anthony; he said, “I think that [Jonathan Bailey] has done an incredible job of making you feel for him and making you understand the duty that Anthony Bridgerton has for his family. But at the same time, he’s torn by his pursuit of pleasure. Jonathan really captures all of those layers. It’s so complex and so riveting.”

