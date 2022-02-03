Malavika Mohanan is one of the most-followed actors of South India who has also become a prominent name in the Hindi-speaking belt. The actor featured in a movie named Beyond the Cloud opposite Ishaan Khatter, which hit the market in 2017. In the most recent development, Malavika called out a bunch of media houses for using a morphed image of hers without cross-checking for facts.

For the unversed, Malavika was previously seen in the blockbuster film Master, sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay. This action drama was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also featured Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The movie was a massive hit not just for its appealing storyline but also for the mass appeal it carries.

Through a recent social media post, Malavika Mohanan called out a bunch of people including a few media houses for using an edited image of hers without running a background check. She shared the original photograph and explained how her face was cut out from it and used on another picture which was allegedly ‘vulgar’.

In the authentic picture, Malavika Mohanan was seen posing against a rustic orange background while donning a dark blue bralette and a quirky suit pant set. The blazer had a mix of colours including off-white, yellow, and shades of blues and greens. She could also be seen wearing light nude makeup which went well with the look while she let her hair down with soft curls at the tip.

“This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that, including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report.”, Malavika wrote. Have a look.

This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM , which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report. pic.twitter.com/y9QXDf5HHf — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 2, 2022

