The seventh season of the American drama series ‘Billions’ has been greenlit at the Showtime television network.

The 6th season of the show aired on January 23 with new episodes dropping every Sunday. In season 6, the dust of season five clears to reveal a world that has evolved. Daniel Breaker, who stars as Scooter, the brilliant and locked-down chief of staff for Prince, has been promoted to series regular going into Season 6.

As per Variety, the series was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin. Both Brian and David doubled up as executive producers and co-showrunners alongside Beth Schacter on the show.

‘Billions’ emerged as one of the longest-running shows in Showtime history, alongside series such as ‘Homeland’, ‘Ray Donovan’, ‘Dexter‘, ‘Weeds’, and ‘Nurse Jackie’.

In addition, Koppelman, Levien, and Schacter are also working with Showtime on the anthology drama series ‘Super Pumped’ with each season set to tackle business stories that have made a substantial impact on the world. The first season will focus on Uber and its first CEO, Travis Kalanick. Joseph Gordon-Levitt will portray Kalanick in the series, which is set to premiere on Showtime on February 27.

