Ever since its launch, Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel has been in the news for its interesting and unique format as well as a bevy of controversial contestants featuring on it. With that being said, the Kangana Ranaut-hosted captive reality show was recently in the news as it was in some legal trouble owing to allegations of plagiarism. So will the show premiere on the day they originally announced aka today, February 27?

In case you do not know, a couple of days ago the streaming of the Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji and MX Player show was challenged after a court issued a stay order post allegations that the concept of the show was owned by Pride Media, through its proprietor Sanober Baig. Well, the latest in now is that the show will premiere as per schedule.

According to a recent IWMBuzz report, after much legal flexing and debate between the parties – the makers of Lock Upp and Sanober Baig’s Pride Media, ALT Balaji has gone on to win the duel. The report also states that the honourable courts have taken back their stay order allowing for the Kangana Ranaut show to stream begin streaming from today, February 27.

While announcing Kaaranvir Bohra as its fifth confirmed contestant yesterday, the actor’s official video stated the show is coming soon. But a while ago, AltBalaji shared an update post captioned, “⚠️Watch #LockUpp tonight at 10pm⚠️ Set your alarms and ho jaao ready to watch this atyaachaari khel”

Talking about Lock Upp; the captive reality show promises to be an engaging one where contestants will have to complete an array of tasks to get themselves basic necessities including beds, blankets, food items and more. ALT Balaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24X7 on their respective platforms from 10 pm tonight. With a daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything to survive in the show’s jail, seems like the coming months is going to be entertainment-filled ones.

As of now, the five confirmed Lock Upp contestants are actress Nisha Rawal, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui, actress Poonam Pandey, wrestling gold medallist champion Babita Phogat, and actor Karanvir Bohra as inmates.

