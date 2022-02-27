Harsh bullying due to color discrimination is quite a grave issue in India that has always been avoided by the people. Not only common people but also Bollywood celebrities face this ordeal of being bullied because of their dark skin. One such celeb is renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza.

Advertisement

Remo who made his debut as a judge and mentor in the dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID) along with choreographer Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor, is quite known to be very active on his social media account, sharing every small happening from his life there.

Advertisement

While Remo D’Souza usually shares funny posts and stories on his Instagram account with life Lizelle D’Souza, recently the choreographer shared something quite heart touching, that we are sure most of the viewers can relate to.

Recently, Remo D’Souza shared a reel on his Instagram account where he was seen alongside his wife Lizelle D’Souza. In the video, we witness how the dancer-choreographer, expressed what his wife means to him. While doing so, Remo also revealed that he used to hate when people used to tease or discriminate against him for being dark-skinned.

In the video we see Remo D’Souza, grooving alongside his wife on legendary singer Mohammed Rafi’s number one song “Hum Kale Hai To Kya Hua Dil Wale Hai”. The song was featured in the movie Gumnaam in 1965. Coming back to the reel, we see the couple having fun while the song is going on in the background. Captioning the post, Remo wrote, “I used to hate when ppl called me #kaalia #kalu, but then my mom told me that it’s not the #colour it’s the #heart❤️ that matters ??? and use to sing this #song since then this became my fav song. Now I sing this song to @lizelleremodsouza.”

How sweet!

On the professional front, Remo D’Souza last helmed the movie Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starring in it. The choreographer will now be once again seen as a judge for DID Li’l Masters season 5 alongside Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Remo D’Souza Confessed Feeling Pressure Of Handling Salman Khan In Race 3: “You Have To Deal With Those Challenges”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube