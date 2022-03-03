Deepika Padukone has long been at the forefront of bringing pre-loved shopping to the Indian fashion segment with #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset; an initiative that addresses one of the most urgent environmental imperatives of our time.

The latest summer edit boasts of a versatile mix of athleisure, casual staples, limited-edition collectibles, elegant ethnic wear, must-have accessories, and fine fits that fans will recognise from Deepika’s photographed looks. The collection also features summer must-haves for ready buyers for the new season.

Deepika Padukone’s pre-loved fashion initiative also serves the environment for when you choose to purchase a pre-loved outfit over a newly manufactured one over 1.7 lakh litres of water, and as much carbon as driving the average car for over 4000 km is saved!

The recent sale is the second edition of the “Counselling Assist” initiative launched by Deepika Padukone’s Live Love Laugh Foundation in partnership with Sangath, which provides free counselling services to promote and alleviate mental health.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s two directorial films Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Shop the collection at www.DeepikaPadukone.com/Closet

