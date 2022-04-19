The makers of the upcoming film Bawaal have shared a sneak peek of actor Varun Dhawan’s look from the sets in Lucknow.

Advertisement

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently pulled off a casting coup for the love story, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Advertisement

Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

In the first look of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan – sitting on a Royal Enfield bike, looks dashing and ripped, as he was clicked on the streets of Lucknow where the film is currently being shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Interestingly, the mega-canvas film will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including the city of Paris.

With promising electric chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, picturesque visuals and great storytelling with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel, Bawaal produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will hit screens on April 7, 2023.

Must Read: When Sana Khan Saiyad Made Heads Turn With Se*ually Charged Men’s Underwear Commercial That Landed Her In Trouble!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube