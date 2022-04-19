This afternoon, the much-anticipated trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh was released and it’s been garnering attention for all the right reasons. The first rushes of the film suggest the film revolves around a strong message about gender equality, female infanticide and other stigmas that are shown in the shadow of light comedy and humour.

Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars South sensation, Shalini Pandey, in the lead role. The film marks her Bollywood debut.

A funny incident took place during the trailer launch of Jayeshbhai Jordaar when Ranveer Singh was asked about a similar question about his personal life. It so happened when a journalist asked the actor whether he would like a boy or a girl to have with his wife Deepika Padukone. The actor recited a dialogue from the trailer of the film and said, “It is not my choice.”

While speaking to the media at the event, Ranveer Singh said, “Ye to upar waale par depend karta hai. Film mein bhi ek dialogue hai, jab mandir mein jate hai to Prasaad mein seera (halwa) mile ya laddu aap le lete hai na. Jo upar wala chahega vaise hoga meri neeji zindagi mein. (This depends on God. Even in the film, there’s a dialogue which says, that whenever you go to a temple you eat whatever Prasad is given to you. So it will happen according to God’s plan in my private life).

Watch the video below:

Ranveer Singh also replied to the media personnel who asked him how the film’s storyline has been made to deliver the right choice. Ranveer added, “I am really glad that you mentioned that. Aise themes, ki it is a comedy, aap has rahe ho, lot pot ke haslo, but uske piche aise social themes hai, chahe wo dowry ho, domestic violence hain, female infanticide hain, the things that Divyank is able to communicate with regards to these types of things will hopefully reach and resonate with you through all the entertainment and through all the laughter. We hope that it resonates with you.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar to hit the screens on May 13, 2022.

