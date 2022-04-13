And it begins! After years of the wedding rumours doing the rounds on social media, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities have officially kick-started in Mumbai. The duo, who fell in love with each other, on the sets of Brahmastra, a couple of years back, are set to get hitched for life. This morning, apart from heavy wedding staff and security persons, cops were also seen arriving at the Vastu residence.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot over the weekend. Their wedding with being followed by a special puja for Rishi Kapoor followed by a grand wedding reception in the ballroom of Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

As per the latest reports, it is already papped vs police outside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding venue. Reportedly, Mumbai Police arrived at the venue to help maintain the law and order in the area. It is being reported that seeing Neetu Kapoor along with daughter Riddhima Kapoor, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samira Sahni enter the Vastu residence, paps were seen blocking the car for their mandatory clicks.

Well, it was security personnel who asked cops to intervene and ask paps to not block any celebs’ cars in order to avoid any serious accidents on a happy occasion. Following the request, cops addressed the same issue to paps and strictly instructed them to not block celebs’ cars. However, paps politely raised their concern and told cops that if they don’t stop cars they won’t get the photos of the celebs.

Reportedly, a spot resolution was made that the shutterbugs will click photos in an orderly and civil manner without mobbing the cars. Fair, right?

Meanwhile, security outside the residence was seen sealing guests’ phones’ front and back cameras in order to stop any inside photos or videos from getting leaked on social media.

Recently, Alia Bhatt’s brother Rahul Bhatt had opened up about the tight security on Alia and RK’s wedding. He told Aaj Tak, “Yusuf Bhai has taken over the security of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. He has Mumbai’s best security force – 9/11 agency. He has been hired for the same. Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent.”

