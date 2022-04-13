Bollywood’s most loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married tomorrow after a long delay and fans cannot keep calm. As wedding festivities kick off, mother Neetu Kapoor has now shared a fond memory of her engagement with her late husband Rishi Kapoor. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As reports, a pooja was held today in the presence of immediate family and the Mehendi ceremony will begin after lunch. It will be an intimate affair and will be attended by only close family and friends. The ceremony is held at the couple’s Mumbai apartment Vastu.

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture of their engagement. In the picture, the late actor is in a suit with a garland around his neck and a piece of cloth with sweets kept on his lap. Rishi is seen putting a ring on Neetu’s finger as her hair hides her face. Some family members are also seen in the background.

Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote, “Fond memories of Baisakhi day (heart eyes emoji) as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979.” Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor dropped a few heart emoticons in the comment section of the post. A fan commented, “So sweet memories but really miss you Chintu ji,” another user called it a “nostalgic” moment. A third user guessed that Alia and Ranbir might also be getting engaged on the same day and wrote, “And today Ranbir and @aliaabhatt will get engaged. Congratulations Neetuji.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul clarified his previous statement to Hindustan Times. He said, “Yes, the wedding is happening this week, and has not been postponed. That report misquoted me. I haven’t mentioned the date to anyone. All I can say is that it is a matter of time till you see an official release from their side. I can’t tell you the dates, but it will happen soon. I can assure you it will happen before the 20th of April.”

Must Read: Subhash Ghai Reveals Rishi Kapoor Was Excited About Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Wedding Back In January 2020: “Finally Fulfilling His Dream”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube