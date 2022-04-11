KGF Chapter 2 is the most anticipated film in India right now, and all the buzz in advance booking is clearly indicating that. With many predicting jaw-dropping numbers for this Yash starrer, we have found one lesser-known list of one interesting box office feat.

Mumbai is undeniably the biggest territory as far as the box office business of Hindi films is concerned. Films that have worked really well here, have gone on to become blockbusters or all-time blockbusters. Now, if advance booking trends are to be considered, KGF 2 is eyeing a humongous collection in the city.

With all the hype, will KGF Chapter 2 manage to the 100 crore club in Mumbai or enter the list of top 10 grossers of the city? Let’s take a look at the list of highest-grossing films in Mumbai to get a better idea:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 190 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 144 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 109 crores

PK – 105 crores

Dangal – 104 crores

Sanju – 102 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 92 crores

Simmba – 90 crores

Kabir Singh – 89 crores

Golmaal Again – 88 crores

At present, with advance booking blazing fire, KGF Chapter 2 is very much a contender for 100 crore club in Mumbai. But it’s hard to predict where the film will exactly land in the ranking.

Meanwhile, recently one of Tamil cinema’s fast-rising stars Harish Kalyan lauded Yash’s reply to a question on the possible clash between his KGF Chapter 2 with the Vijay starrer Beast at the box office. For the unversed, while responding to a question posed to him, the actor had said, “Whenever two films release together, it has to be ‘KGF’ and ‘Beast’. It is not ‘KGF’ versus ‘Beast’.”

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 releases on 14th April 2022.

