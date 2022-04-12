Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only an amazing and talented actress in Bollywood as well as Hollywood, but she has also been the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade for all her empowering and world transformative initiatives.

Advertisement

However, did you know the Baywatch actress was once called out for being a hypocrite by a Pakistani citizen during an event, and the reason would surely stun you!

Advertisement

So during a Beautycon, a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik called out the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador of Peace at the fore, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, saying that the actress was a hypocrite as she was rooting for war during the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. In the viral video, the girl is heard saying, “It was hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite, you tweeted on February 26: ‘Jai Hind! #IndianArmedForces.’ You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan.”

Ayesha Malik also said, “There is no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business…” before she could complete, her mic was taken away from her. Replying to her question and aggressive behaviour, Priyanka Chopra calmly said, “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India and war is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me.” The actress added, “But I think all of us have a sort of middle ground that we have to walk, just like you probably have to as well, the way you yourself.” Concluding her message the actress added, “Well, we all walk that just came at me…Girl, don’t yell, we’re all here for love. You’re embarrassing middle ground. Thank you for your enthusiasm, your question, and your voice.”

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s answer to the dig? Let us know your views in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Video credits: Bollywood Reviews FIJI

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death & Failed Attempt Of Knowing Truth, Says “Despite Having Technology, Social Media…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube