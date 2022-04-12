Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s big fat Indian wedding is almost nearing and all the fans who ship Ralia, just can’t keep calm! Every little detail on the upcoming wedding is been shared timely to keep you all fans updated about their big day.

As the wedding day comes closer, each day the fans are updated with exciting new deets on all the ceremonies that will take place during the wedding festivities. One such ceremony is the ‘joota churai rasam’ and we are sure that, you all fans would surely be left shocked after hearing the new scoop!

For the unversed, the joota churai or joota chupai rasam literally means ‘stealing or hiding the shoes’, during the wedding ceremony, the bride’s sisters and other relatives steal the groom’s shoes as a prank and would return them back only if they get some good amount of money in return. Well, it looks like the team bride (Alia Bhatt‘s) side is all set to steal and demand a huge amount for returning groom Ranbir Kapoor’s shoes.

According to reports by HT, a source has opened up about the exciting joota churai rasam that would take place during Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s wedding by saying, “Mostly Alia’s girl gang will be in charge of stealing Ranbir’s shoes. A budget of one lakh has been kept aside for the same.”

1 lakh? Woah! that’s some insane amount asked from the groom for his own shoes. Team Alia indeed is all set to have some fun during her wedding.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s stepbrother Rahul Bhatt has revealed that her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor has been postponed and claims that the wedding will take place by the 20th of April and not on the 14th or 15th of April.

Are you excited about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

