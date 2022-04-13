It isn’t a hidden fact anymore that Ranbir Kapoor is indeed tying the knot with Alia Bhatt. Today marks their Haldi ceremony and the venue is uptight with security. Only family members and close friends will be a part of the celebrations. But industry members like Ayan Mukerji, Subhash Ghai are finally sharing their happiness in public. And so is Imtiaz Ali.

As most know, it was Imtiaz who first brought Alia and Ranbir in a video together for the promotions of Highway featuring the actress in lead. On the other hand, he’s worked with Kapoor in projects like Rockstar and Tamasha. Of course, he knows his actors in and out and claims that the duo is very similar to each other.

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt big fat Indian wedding, Imtiaz Ali told TOI, “Amongst the actors that I have worked with, there is no one more similar than Ranbir and Alia. To be alike as actors, you have to be alike as people as well. You need to be aligned in thought, and that’s the case with these two.”

Imtiaz Ali continued, “Even before Ranbir and Alia got friendly with each other, there was a kind of affinity I saw in both of them because they were so alike. I have had the privilege of working with Alia in Highway and Ranbir in Rockstar and Tamasha, and I can say that there are no actors like these two. The fact that Ranbir and Alia are together, gives me immense happiness and pleasure. I am not going to say more (smiles), but I am extremely happy that people like that are grouping together. They are the purest form of actors that I have seen in my life.”

Along with Imtiaz Ali, we’re too sending our heartiest congratulations to Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor!

