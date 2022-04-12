Printed shirts are more often than less a bold statement to make. Being the best way one could find a middle ground between style and comfort, men are often seen wearing printed shirts these days to parties, gatherings, drives and even during daytime to beat the heat.

Here are 5 leading Bollywood actors who have not only aced the trend of printed shirts, but are also making us feel an urgent necessity to add printed shirts to our wardrobe in case we don’t have one.

Siddhant Chaturvedi:

Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted wearing an oversized relaxed fit printed shirt with randomized design adding appeal to his swag. A lovely and refreshing print with a mashup of colors, adding this to your wardrobe could certainly elevate your quirky game

Sidharth Malhotra:

Sidharth Malhotra who has gained the love of the audiences with his recent projects has evolved his fashion sense with time. He was spotted wearing a well fitted floral shirt with green leaf prints all over, a must-have printed shirt for when one makes a plan to go to Goa with friends.

Shahid Kapoor:

Shahid Kapoor‘s impeccable taste in fashion is making an impact. He has been on our radar for quite sometime now for slaying diverse outfits. This time, he has dawned a blue and white printed shirt with a printed pant.

Aadar Jain:

Recently, Aadar Jain was spotted in Maldives. Known to justify both elegant outfits as well as quirky outfits, he was seen wearing a black and white printed shirt with off-white jogger pants, giving us the major tropical vibes.

Ishaan Khatter:

Ishan Khatter has always been a stunner and has a great fashion sense. Recently he was seen sporting a colorful printed dye shirt with white shorts and a neck chain. This outfit could be the perfect one for our summer shade wardrobe

