It’s happening, it’s happening not! This question has been running on everyone’s mind ever since rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding began doing the rounds of social media. There’s been absolutely no confirmation if the actor couple is getting married or not, but from what we can see is that their wedding preparations are going on in full swing.

Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia were earlier expected to tie the knot in the coming weekend, however, the actress’ step-cousin recently revealed that they might shift their wedding dates and every detail is already out in the media.

This morning, Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport, which sparked the headlines that she might have to give Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding a miss. It was being said that the Tamasha actress might miss her co-star’s wedding owning to her professional commitments. But now looks like, there were mere rumours as they have plans otherwise.

According to a report in ETimes, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will indeed attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Yes, you heard that right! Unlike other ex-couples, DeepVeer will arrive to be a part of their happiest moments.

Meanwhile, reports are also a buzz that their wedding function will be followed by a special function at the RK house. A source close to the couple revealed “Ranbir and Alia’s wedding function will be held at the RK Studios which will be followed by a function at RK House in Chembur.”

The source further revealed, “Multiple locations for the wedding ceremonies were being considered and the logistics were being figured out. But with the number of guests invited and about 200 bouncers and other staff present at the venue, it would have been practically a mess to accommodate everything at Vastu or Krishna Raj Bungalow due to the space constraint. Even though there is some construction work underway, there is ample space to accommodate the guests, bouncers and other staff along with sufficient parking area at RK Studios.”

Coming back, we already can’t wait to see the picture-perfect photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with the newlyweds.

