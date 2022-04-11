Ranveer Singh is starring in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a big screen Hindi entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema. Ranveer is widely regarded as one of the best actors of his generation, who can effortlessly shape-shift and go through incredible metamorphosis to convincingly become any character on screen in every single film. The highly anticipated Jayeshbhai Jordaar is no exception and Ranveer opens up about why he likes to bedazzle people with his transformations!

Ranveer says, “For me, the best thing about being an actor is that you can live so many lives and experience so much because each character that I choose to play is remarkably different from one another. When people saw Band Baaja Baaraat, they felt for the longest time that I was a boy who was born and brought up in Delhi. This has happened many times during the course of my 11-year career and that to me is the biggest compliment because I like to convince people that I can transform myself into anyone.”

The superstar is clear that he doesn’t want to get typecast in the industry and among audiences. He, thus, picks his projects extremely strategically to wow audiences. He says, “I’m deeply inspired by the shape-shifting, chameleon-like actors across the world like Daniel Day-Lewis. So, I look forward to metamorphosis on the big screen with every film. I have done this since my first time to my last release 83, in which I became the legendary Kapil Dev.”

Ranveer Singh adds, “I have a personal ambition to never be typecast and it’s a tough one but I choose my scripts quite cleverly. Jayeshbhai Jordaar presented me with a huge opportunity to play a character with no reference point all over again. I think I really manifest these roles into my life.”

The much-awaited Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, also starring Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer, has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film is releasing on May 13, 2022, worldwide.

