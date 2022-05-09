After son Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, mommy and yesteryear’s actor Neetu Kapoor sat down for an interview with a leading portal where she made quite some comments and revelations. Recently we told you, that the actress opened up about facing criticism for apparently ‘enjoying her life’ after her husband Rishi Kapoor’s death. During the same interview, the actress was also asked about Ranbir’s absence on social media.

Ranbir has a couple of Instagram fan accounts to his credit but doesn’t own an official account unlike so many stars do. Just a couple of years back, his cousin sister Kareena Kapoor Khan too joined Instagram and has been killing it since.

During their wedding, rumours were abuzz that Ranbir Kapoor might join the micro-blogging website and announce his marriage with their wedding photos. But all in vain! Now during her latest conversation, when Neetu Kapoor was asked about the same, she termed it as the ‘right thing’. According to Mommy Kapoor, with stars giving their fans an insight into their personal lives, the urge of seeing them on the big screens has gone down. She said, unlike earlier times when actors didn’t have social media accounts, fans had a huge craze for them.

As per media reports, Neetu Kapoor told Film Companion, that with celebrities becoming more accessible, it has reduced the craze of fans to see them on screen. So thinking from that perspective, she feels Ranbir Kapoor has done the right thing by staying away from Instagram

Earlier, we told you, Neetu Kapoor told Film Companion, “I do it just because I love it. I enjoy it. I love my followers. I just block the ones who troll me. I just block them. Because you know hote hain thode bahut beech mein ki ‘husband mar gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (there are some who say things like her husband is dead and she is enjoying).’ They want to see that crying widow type. There’s a section of people, but I just block them. I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be.”

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead role. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has a couple of interesting lineups. The actor will next be seen opposite wife Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra, Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

