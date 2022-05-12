Sara Ali Khan is turning out to be a wanderer at heart. The actress, who is constantly on the road for her work, somehow manages to make time for her passion of travelling.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan travelled to Pahalgam in Kashmir and immersed herself in the joys of trekking. The actress climbed up a hill to catch sight of the sunrise.

In the pictures that Sara has uploaded, she is seen outfitted stylishly in maroon sportswear. Taking to her social media, the actress jotted down “Kashmir Ki Kali ?? Is back to your Gali ???? Now trekking par Main Chali ??”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she last outing ‘Atrangi Re’ was much appreciated by audiences and reviewers around the country.

Currently, was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight‘ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

Sara Ali Khan is one young actress who knows how to enjoy work-life balance.

Previously, choreographer-director Farah Khan took everyone by surprise when she said she would like to cast Atrangi Re actress Sara Ali Khan in her next film. She said this on an episode of The Khatra Khatra Show.

It so happened that during a fun task on the show, Sara had to perform the hook steps of popular Hindi songs played by the hosts Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, but with a hilarious twist.

Upon being unable to recall the hook step of a Bollywood song, Sara got a kick from behind by a statue of her father, Saif Ali Khan. A wave of laughter ensued with the way she jumped on the floor after getting kicked, leaving Farah Khan visibly impressed. In a side-splitting reaction, Farah joked about casting Sara Ali Khan in her next action movie.

