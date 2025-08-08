Freakier Friday Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Mark Harmon, Manny Jacinto, and others.

Director: Nisha Ganatra

What’s Good: The chemistry between the characters elevates the filmmaking to a new level, including all the new characters.

What’s Bad: The plot is just as cliché as ever, so you will probably find no surprises as you watch the film.

Loo Break: Somewhere in the middle act, things slow enough that you can take a break.

Watch or Not?: Yes, this is another example of why comedies still belong on the big screen.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 111 Minutes.

User Rating:

Comedy has been having a resurgence in theaters, and I couldn’t be happier, as for some time it seemed as if the genre was damned to be only inside the streaming services of today, and that could only mean that audiences would start seeing the genre as disposable, as something that is not worth paying for. However, some of the greatest films of all time are comedies, and while Freakier Friday doesn’t stand with the greats, it is fun enough to be worth your money.

Freakier Friday Movie Review: Script Analysis

Freakier Friday falls into the territory of legacy sequels that Hollywood loves to do so much right now, bringing the original cast together for one more adventure. While there is definitely a nostalgic component to my appreciation of the film, it is clear that the team behind this movie understood the assignment and created a story that, while too much familiar, leaves the door open for situations that will make you laugh and have a great time.

The film presents our main characters Anna and Tess as older versions of themselves, with Anna finally getting married and having a daughter. However, finding family harmony between the two new sisters seem impossible, and so the exchanging body curse comes back to teach these kids a lesson in empathy and sympathy. You have seen all of this before, and it ends up just like you imagined it. You are paying your ticket to get that dose of nostalgia, and the film delivers plenty in that regard.

Like any other comedy, some jokes work and others don’t. But even those that don’t land are delivered gracefully by both Curtis and Lohan, who now have to play a pair of teenagers, and go through some twists and turns that are all generic but still work for what they are. They are clever enough to push the narrative forward along with the laughs, most of the time. The script isn’t much, mind you, but the writers definitely put in the effort to create something that could remind us of the charm of the first, and in that, they succeeded.

Freakier Friday Movie Review: Star Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are definitely the stars of the show once again, this time united in their situation more than ever, as in the first film they went their separate ways. Here, they are definitely a pair, and their interactions, both normal and changed, are the film’s strong suit. Meanwhile, the rest of the adults do their thing, and seeing some of the characters from the first film come back in such a manner is fun.

Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons, our two newcomers, also steal the show and have their own adventures worth mentioning. However, they are definitely not the stars, as the film spends most of the time focusing on their minds in older bodies.

Freakier Friday Movie Review: Direction, Music

Nisha Ganatra takes the director’s seat and does a very good job at keeping things dynamic and flowing from one sequence to another. The filmmaking on display here is quite standard and as generic as the rest of the film, yet she knows that she needs to support the film with her stars, and that she does, creating the perfect environment for things to happen.

The selection of music is also quite cool, especially as there is a powerful musical element in the film. Sadly, it seems that creating an actual concert inside a movie might be one of the biggest challenges ever, as very few directors have managed to create something that feels real in that aspect. The cinematic language definitely had room to do more justice, but the film flows and does its job efficiently.

Freakier Friday Movie Review: The Last Word

Freakier Friday is fun, goes straight to the point, and allows Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to remind us why they are the stars they are, by showing powerful chemistry and enough charm to carry all the scenes through the fire, even those that don’t work as well as they should. It might not be the best comedy ever, or the best legacy sequel ever, but it does its job, and let’s hope it opens the way for more comedies reaching theaters.

Freakier Friday Trailer

Freakier Friday released on 08th August, 2025.

