Freakier Friday has continued to surprise everyone with its strong box office performance, even after nearly two months since its release. The comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis has emerged as the highest-grossing comedy of the year and has held its ground on the big screen despite stiff competition from major Hollywood releases like The Conjuring: Last Rites, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, and the blockbuster Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

Freakier Friday Box Office: Domestic Audiences Drive $150 Million Milestone

The film has already crossed $150 million mark, largely driven by a steady and enthusiastic response from domestic audiences. Even seven weeks into its run, the domestic audience’s support remains strong. Freakier Friday earned almost $178K on Tuesday, marking a 100.5% jump from Monday’s $88K, per Box Office Mojo. The day’s earnings surpassed several Hollywood competitors, including Fantastic Four: First Steps ($80,000), Weapons ($168,00), Superman ($13,000), F1: The Movie ($12,700), and The Bad Guys 2 ($80,000), showing the comedy’s staying power.

Freakier Friday Box Office Summary

North America – $93.1m

International – $57.9m

Worldwide- $151.1m

Weekend Collections Remain Consistently Over $1 Million

The weekends have continued to be exceptionally reliable for Freakier Friday, maintaining a streak of grossing over $1 million every weekend since release. Last weekend was no exception, as the movie collected more than $1.1 million.

While this represented a 45.7% drop from the previous weekend’s $2.1 million, it is impressive considering the theatre count fell from 2,460 to 1,880 screens. Despite fewer screens, the film still managed to draw significant audience numbers.

Freakier Friday Outperforms Classic Films

Freakier Friday has also outperformed some long-standing classics in domestic earnings. It has surpassed Walt Disney’s 1950 Cinderella ($93.1m) and Anthony Hopkins’ Red Dragon ($93.1m), the prequel to the iconic horror film The Silence of the Lambs.

Future Box Office Predictions For Freakier Friday

Now, looking ahead, the movie is expected to remain in theatres for at least a few more weeks. The number of theatres showing the film may continue to decrease, but its consistent audience support suggests it will keep earning steadily. How far the total collection will climb before the theatrical run ends remains uncertain, but Freakier Friday has already proven itself as a remarkable success story for this year’s comedy lineup.

The film’s journey shows that a well-loved sequel with the right mix of stars and humour can continue to thrive even amidst heavy competition and shifting theatre availability. Freakier Friday is quietly turning into one of the most reliable box office performers of the year.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible Box Office: Which MI Movie Delivered The Biggest Return On Budget & Where The Final Reckoning Stands?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News