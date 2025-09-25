With a current global haul of $263.8 million, Zach Cregger’s Weapons ranks as the fourth highest-grossing horror movie of 2025, trailing Final Destination: Bloodlines, Sinners, and The Conjuring: Last Rites. As the film enters the later stages of its theatrical run, surpassing these three titles at the box office seems unlikely. Still, Weapons has achieved an impressive 6.9-times return on its estimated $38 million production budget.

In North America, it has just crossed the $150 million mark, with $113.8 million earned internationally. After recently outgrossing past hits such as Jumanji (1999), Parasite (2019), and Total Recall (1990), the horror film is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of the critically acclaimed crime drama American Gangster (2007), starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. Read on to see how much Weapons still needs to earn to overtake it globally.

Weapons vs. American Gangster – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $150 million

International: $113.8 million

Worldwide: $263.8 million

American Gangster – Box Office Summary

North America: $130.1 million

International: $139.6 million

Worldwide: $269.7 million

As the numbers show, Weapons is currently trailing American Gangster by roughly $6 million in worldwide earnings. Despite already being available digitally, there’s still a chance that the Barbarian director’s horror hit could overtake the 2007 crime drama’s global total before its theatrical run concludes.

Weapons vs. Top 3 Horror Films of 2025

At present, these are the worldwide earnings of the top three highest-grossing titles of the year:

The Conjuring: Last Rites: $402.4 million Sinners: $366.7 million Final Destination: Bloodlines: $313 million

With a current global haul of $263.8 million, the above figures show that Weapons currently trails the top three horror films of 2025 by a significant margin of $138.6 million, $102.9 million, and $49.2 million, respectively. And surpassing them appears to be out of reach for Weapons during its ongoing theatrical run.

What Is Weapons About?

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons – Official Trailer

