In addition to earning a stellar 94% critics’ score and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Zach Cregger’s horror film Weapons has delivered an impressive performance at the global box office. Made on an estimated budget of $38 million, the film has grossed $263.5 million worldwide. This puts it well past its break-even point of $95 million, generating an estimated profit of roughly $168.5 million (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

Currently ranked among the top twenty highest-grossing titles of the year and the fourth-highest-grossing horror film of 2025, Weapons has already surpassed the worldwide total of the iconic 1990s fantasy adventure Jumanji, starring Robin Williams. It is now closing in on the eighth installment of The Conjuring Universe franchise – The Nun II (2023). Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office.

Weapons vs. The Nun II – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $149.7 million

International: $113.8 million

Worldwide: $263.5 million

The Nun II- Box Office Summary

North America: $86.2 million

International: $183.4 million

Worldwide: $269.6 million

As the numbers show, Zach Cregger’s Weapons currently trails The Nun II by around $6.1 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, and despite being available digitally, Weapons is expected to surpass this milestone before its theatrical run concludes. The final verdict will be out soon.

Weapons vs. The Conjuring Universe Films – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the nine films in The Conjuring Universe have fared at the global box office:

The Nun (2018): $366.1 million The Conjuring 2 (2016): $321.4 million The Conjuring (2013): $319.5 million Annabelle: Creation (2017): $306.6 million The Nun II (2023): $269.7 million Annabelle (2014): $257.1 million The Conjuring: Last Rites: $400 million (as of today) Annabelle Comes Home (2019): $231.3 million The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021): $206.4 million

With a current global total of $263.5 million, Weapons has already outgrossed Annabelle (2014), Annabelle Comes Home (2019), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). However, it still trails behind the remaining six films in The Conjuring Universe.

What Is Weapons About?

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons – Official Trailer

