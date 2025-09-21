Zack Cregger’s horror film Weapons turned out to be one of the most unexpected successes of the year, climbing quickly in its early weeks to secure a place among the top four domestic earners. Its momentum, however, has now slowed down, and the film is slipping away from the $300 million milestone that once seemed within reach.

Entering its 7th weekend, the movie has fallen to sixth place on the domestic charts, trailing behind weaker performers like The Long Walk. However, the film has hit another major milestone in terms of worldwide earnings, surpassing Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour concert film.

Weapons Vs Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — Box Office Comparison

Despite the recent slowdown, Weapons has already secured a strong place in box office history. The movie has quietly overtaken Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film’s lifetime earnings of $261.6 million (per Box Office Mojo). This is a significant achievement as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour set records as the highest-grossing concert film. The concert had sold over 10 million tickets worldwide and became the first in history to pass the billion-dollar mark globally, yet Weapons edged past its screen performance in theaters. Let’s take a look at how the two films stack up against each other at the box office.

Weapons Box Office Summary

Domestic – $148.8 million

International – $113 million

Worldwide – $261.8 million

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Box Office Summary

Domestic – $180.7 million

International – $80 million

Worldwide – $261.6 million

As the numbers reveal, Weapons has managed to overtake Taylor Swift’s concert film at the worldwide box office even though the latter continues to remain ahead in the domestic market. While the gap between the worldwide earnings is currently narrow, with a difference of just $200K, it is likely to widen by the time Weapons wraps-up its theatrical run.

Weapons’ Weekend Earnings Show A Sharp Decline In The Domestic Market

While Weapons is crossing important milestones in the worldwide box office, the domestic numbers have started showing signs of decline. Weapons earned $380K on Friday, September 19, 2025, a jump of 106% from the $184K it managed on Thursday, September 18. However, compared to the previous Friday, September 12, this figure is down by 54.85%, a steep drop that puts its chances of crossing $1 million over the weekend at serious risk. Up until now, Weapons had managed to achieve that mark every single weekend, but this time the odds appear low. Adding to its troubles, the film’s theater count has been slashed in half, dropping from 2,310 screens to only 1,186, per Box Office Mojo.

At the broader level, the film has been stuck at around $260 million for several days, with daily earnings bringing in very little. Crossing $150 million domestically seems possible, but the bigger target of $300 million is now out of reach. That also ends the chance of surpassing Final Destination: Bloodlines ($313 million), which once stood as a benchmark.

