With a worldwide total of $263.4 million (per Box Office Mojo), Zach Cregger’s horror film Weapons now trails Final Destination: Bloodlines and Sinners by roughly $49.6 million and $103.3 million, respectively. Currently ranking as the 16th highest-grossing movie of 2025, the critically acclaimed film is also on the verge of surpassing another box office milestone. With a current domestic haul of $149.7 million, it’s just inches away from crossing the $150 million mark in the North American market. Internationally, the film has collected $113.7 million.

After recently surpassing the lifetime earnings of several popular hits, including Jumanji (1995), Parasite (2019), A Quiet Place: Day One (2024), and Total Recall (1990), Weapons is now on track to outperform Tim Burton’s 1992 superhero film Batman Returns starring Michael Keaton, as well as the visually stunning 1997 sci-fi action film The Fifth Element starring Bruce Willis. Here’s how much Weapons needs to earn to outgross these two films at the global box office.

Weapons vs. Batman Returns vs. The Fifth Element – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown of Zach Cregger’s Weapons, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $149.7 million

International: $113.7 million

Worldwide: $263.4 million

Now, let’s compare these numbers with Batman Returns and The Fifth Element:

Batman Returns: Box Office Summary

Domestic: $162.9 million

International: $104 million

Worldwide: $266.9 million

The Fifth Element: Box Office Summary

Domestic: $63.8 million

International: $200.1 million

Worldwide: $263.9 million

As the numbers show, Weapons currently trails Batman Returns by approximately $3.5 million and The Fifth Element by just about $500K at the worldwide box office. At its current pace, Zach Cregger’s latest horror film is set to surpass both titles within the next few days.

Can Weapons Surpass Final Destination: Bloodlines & Sinners?

Weapons has been playing in theaters for over six weeks now, so audience footfall has naturally slowed. With the film also available on digital platforms and competition from recent releases like The Conjuring: Last Rites, its theatrical earnings have been further impacted. At its current pace, Weapons could still outgross Final Destination: Bloodlines’ $313 million haul if it gets the right push, but surpassing Sinners’ $366.7 million worldwide total seems out of reach.

More About Weapons

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

