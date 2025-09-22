Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has dethroned Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle from the #1 spot at the Japanese box office. It had a strong opening weekend, but not enough to beat that of Infinity Castle. The anime movies are showing great promise worldwide, collecting impressive numbers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is an extension of the first season of the series Chainsaw Man, which originally aired in Japan in 2022. After a long wait of almost three years, the movie is coming, and the Tanga fans are thrilled about it. Reze Arc has been produced by Mappa and will also be released in Western countries owing to the popularity of anime movies.

How much has the film earned on its opening weekend at the Japanese box office?

According to the latest box office data provided by industry tracker Luiz Fernando, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $2.9 million on Sunday, day 3. That makes the three-day opening weekend collection $8.8 million. In local currency, the film’s three-day opening weekend collection is ¥1.3 billion. It witnessed a decline of 4.7% from Saturday.

Three-day opening weekend breakdown of the film

Day 1 – ¥ $435.8 million ($2.9 million)

Day 2 – ¥445.4 million ($3 million)

Day 3 – ¥422.5 million ($2.9 million)

Total – ¥1.3 billion ($8.8 million)

Dethrones Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle from the #1 spot in the Japanese box office rankings

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, released in July, had been ruling the Japanese box office rankings. After weeks, it lost the #1 spot to the Chainsaw Man movie. Now, whether it stays at the top or Infinity Castle regains its spot will be interesting to see in the upcoming weeks.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in Japan on September 19.

