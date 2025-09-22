Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sets another benchmark at the US box office in its second weekend. After surpassing Pokemon: The First Movie as the highest-grossing anime movie ever in the US, it has now crossed another major box office milestone. It is the first anime film to achieve this feat and the only one to rule the domestic chart for the second weekend in a row. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Infinity Castle has been performing exceptionally well, even better than Marvel movies, as it has already surpassed three of them worldwide. Even in the United States, the anime movie has beaten the Disney biggie, Snow White.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle crosses $100 million milestone in the US

Based on Box Office Mojo data, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected $17.3 million at the US box office. It registered the biggest second three-day weekend ever for anime movies in the US, with a harsh decline of 75.5% from its opening weekend. Infinity Castle has crossed the $100 million milestone at the US box office, and the total collection stands at $104.7 million cume [via Box Office Mojo]. It is also at #1 in its second weekend, which has happened for the first time that an anime movie is ruling at the top in second weekend too.

Three-day breakdown of its 2nd weekend

Friday, Day 8 – $4.6 million

Saturday, Day 9 – $7.3 million

Sunday, Day 10 – $5.4 million

Total – $17.3 million

Creates history as the first anime movie to cross the $100 million milestone

In the first week of its release Infinity Catle had surpassed the lifetime collection of Pokemon: The First Movie as the highest-grossing anime movie ever in the United States. It has now created history as the first anime movie to hit $100 million at the US box office. The film will set a benchmark for the upcoming anime movies in the region with its lifetime collection.

According to industry calculations, the latest Demon Slayer movie, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, will earn around $125 million to $135 million in its US run. The Movie was released in theaters on September 12.

