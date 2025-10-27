Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie seems to have reached the end of its run. The film, based on the Netflix series, earned less than $1 million in its latest weekend and saw a steep drop of nearly 46% in the number of theaters across the US. Made on a modest $32 million budget and aimed at a smaller audience, it has still managed to perform fairly well overall, collecting $67.6 million worldwide so far. More than half of this, around 53%, has come from international markets.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie: Weekend Box Office Performances

The film opened strong with $13.6 million on its first weekend, followed by $5.3 million, $3.4 million, and $1.7 million in the next three weekends. For four straight weekends, it managed to stay above the $1 million mark, but the fifth weekend brought a sharp fall. It pulled in only $700K from 1,372 theaters, a significant drop from the earlier count of 2,535. This marked about a 60% decline compared to the previous weekend’s numbers, per Box Office Mojo.

Domestic Box Office Nears Its Limit

Domestically, the movie has earned $31.2 million so far. Even with over a thousand theaters still showing it, the film may only add another million or two before ending its theatrical run. That would still leave it short of the estimated $80 million needed to break even.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

North America – $31.2m

International – $36.4m

Worldwide – $67.6m

To make things tougher, Gabby’s Dollhouse has already been pulled from many international markets, cutting down its potential for further earnings. While the film has been praised by both critics and families, scoring 85% on the Tomatometer and 94% on the audience rating, the love from viewers did not translate into strong box office numbers. Despite its positive reception and a loyal fan base from the series, the movie’s theatrical journey now seems close to its end.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Trailer

