Ne Zha 2, the Chinese animated adventure film and the sequel to the acclaimed 2019 hit Ne Zha, is this year’s biggest global hit so far and the highest-grossing animated film of all time. With a worldwide box office collection $1.9 billion, it is far ahead of major 2025 titles like Lilo & Stitch, A Minecraft Movie, and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Ne Zha 2 Outranks Hollywood Biggies On Letterboxd’s 2025 Top 50

Beyond its massive box office success, Ne Zha 2 also earns a coveted spot on Letterboxd’s Top 50 Films of 2025, currently sitting at an impressive Rank 6. The Chinese animated blockbuster ranks ahead of several major Hollywood releases, including James Gunn’s Superman (Rank 10), How to Train Your Dragon (Rank 17), Brad Pitt’s F1 (Rank 29), and the critically acclaimed horror film Bring Her Back (Rank 34), among others.

Top 5 Films on Letterboxd’s 2025 Top 50 List

According to the latest Letterboxd Top 50 rankings for 2025, here are the five highest-ranked films:

Rank 1 – Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying blockbuster horror hit

Rank 2 – Sorry, Baby, a critically acclaimed American drama

Rank 3 – Homem com H, a powerful Brazilian musical drama

Rank 4 – Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, a visually stunning French animated film

Rank 5 – Sentimental Value, a Norwegian comedy-drama and winner of the Cannes Grand Prix

What’s Ne Zha 2 All About

Directed by Yu Yang, the second installment continues the mythological saga of Ne Zha and his friend Ao Bing. This time, their mentor Taiyi Zhenren attempts to reshape their destinies by creating new bodies for them using a mystical seven-colored lotus. But many challenges stand in their way as they fight to change their fate.

Ne Zha 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score & IMDb Rating

The Chinese film holds an impressive critics’ score of 96% and an even better audience score of 99% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, on IMDb, Ne Zha 2 has a solid user rating of 8.1/10.

Ne Zha 2 Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jurassic Park Trilogy OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Stream The Dino Blockbuster Franchise Again?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News