With a current global haul of $180.1 million, Paul Thomas Andersonâ€™s latest directorial venture, One Battle After Another, stands as the nineteenth-highest-grossing film of 2025, just behind Disneyâ€™s Snow White, as per Box Office Mojo. To surpass it, Leonardo DiCaprioâ€™s action-thriller needs to collect approximately $25.6 million more worldwide. But before achieving that, it must first cross the $200 million global box office milestone. It remains to be seen if it can achieve this target.

After recently surpassing the lifetime earnings of Leonardo DiCaprioâ€™s 2006 film Blood Diamond, One Battle After Another is now eyeing another box office milestone. The critically acclaimed movie is closing in on Martin Scorseseâ€™s 2011 adventure drama Hugo. Hereâ€™s how much Paul Thomas Andersonâ€™s film needs to earn to overtake Hugo in global earnings.

One Battle After Another vs. Hugo â€“ Box Office Comparison

Hereâ€™s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $65.7 million

International: $114.4 million

Worldwide: $180.1 million

Hugo – Box Office Summary

North America: $73.9 million

International: $111.9 million

Worldwide: $185.8 million

As the above numbers indicate, One Battle After Another currently trails the Martin Scorsese film by roughly $5.7 million in worldwide earnings. If the film receives a final box office boost, there is a chance that it could surpass Hugo before concluding its ongoing theatrical run. The final verdict is expected to become clear in the coming days.

How One Battle After Another Compares To Martin Scorseseâ€™s Last 3 Theatrical Releases

Hereâ€™s how Martin Scorseseâ€™s last three theatrical releases performed at the global box office:

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023): $158.8 million

Silence (2016): $23.8 million

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013): $407 million

As you can see, One Battle After Another has already surpassed the global earnings of Martin Scorseseâ€™s 2023 crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon and the 2016 film Silence. However, surpassing the $407 million worldwide total of The Wolf of Wall Street remains impossible for Paul Thomas Andersonâ€™s action thriller.

What Is One Battle After Another About?

Inspired by Thomas Pynchonâ€™s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another â€“ Official Trailer

