Bradley Cooper brought his new film, Is This Thing On?, to the New York Film Festival on October 10, where it had its world premiere. The audience got a first look at the actor-director’s latest project, which follows a man in the middle of a divorce who turns to New York’s comedy clubs to find a new sense of purpose. Will Arnett leads the film, joined by Laura Dern, Andra Day, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, and Scott Icenogle.

Is This Thing On? Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The film’s first Rotten Tomatoes score arrived soon after its debut, sitting at an impressive 94% as of now. That figure may shift as more critics weigh in, but the start suggests another major win for Bradley Cooper, who could see his third consecutive directorial film land a “Certified Fresh” tag.

Critics liked the film for its gentle tone and the actors’ natural, honest performances. Many called it touching and easy to watch, though some felt it was a bit too soft and tried a little too hard to please. Some noted that, despite Cooper’s occasional awkward directorial choices, Is This Thing On? is a delightful, heartfelt film with a gentle touch, emotional depth, and hints of his signature creative angst.

The film Is This Thing On? won’t reach general audiences until December 19, but its strong start at festivals has already placed it in early Oscar conversations. The film, set to release in theaters on December 19, 2025, is inspired by the life story of John Bishop from Liverpool, UK, according to IMDb.

Bradley Cooper’s Record As Director & Awards Contender

Cooper’s directing career, although still young, has shown a steady upward trajectory. His debut directorial effort, A Star Is Born, became a major success, earning a 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating, grossing over $439 million worldwide, and receiving eight Academy Award nominations, with one win for Shallow. His second film, Maestro, released on Netflix, received a 78% score and earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. However, Netflix’s limited theatrical run meant that no box office figures were reported.

Bradley Cooper’s Upcoming Projects & Acting Roles

With Is This Thing On?, Cooper aims to extend his run of Best Picture nominees, even though an Academy nomination for Best Director has remained elusive for him. Away from directing, he has also been keeping busy as an actor, recently joining Margot Robbie in an upcoming Ocean’s prequel and appearing as Superman’s father Jor-El in James Gunn’s Superman, a role that drew its share of debate.

Is This Thing On? Teaser Trailer

