Wicked: For Good still has a few more days left before it releases in theaters. The domestic projections are all over the media. Initially, it was tracking to collect more than its predecessor, but the latest data shows it could be on par with its predecessor, Wicked’s opening weekend haul. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Wicked was released on Thanksgiving last year, and it features Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the lead roles. Their chemistry won hearts in the first film, and the first reactions for the sequel are quite positive. It is also directed by Jon M Chu, and reportedly, this is high on emotions and has a heartbreaking ending.

How much is the film tracking to earn now?

According to Deadline‘s latest report, Wicked: For Good is tracking to earn between $112 million and $115 million at the box office in North America. Initially, a report by a different media outlet suggested that it might collect between $130 million and $155 million. But the numbers have dropped now. By opening north of $100 million, it will achieve a milestone that has not been reached since July 25 with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Comparison with Wicked’s opening weekend

For the unversed, Wicked, released on 2024’s Thanksgiving, collected $112.5 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Therefore, the sequel is tracking to open with a collection on par with the previous movie. It could be more than Wicked, if Wicked: For Good opens in the higher end of the tracking range. The first film collected $756.4 million in its worldwide run.

What is Wicked: For Good about?

The story follows Elphaba Thropp, now the infamous Wicked Witch of the West, who lives in hiding while continuing her crusade for animal rights years after the events of Wicked (2024). At the same time, Glinda Upland—celebrated across Oz as Glinda the Good—remains under the close watch of the Wizard and Madame Morrible. As both women grapple with the repercussions of their past choices, their bond is challenged by unexpected twists, including the arrival of a mysterious girl from Kansas named Dorothy Gale, whose presence is destined to transform Oz forever. Wicked: For Good will be released on November 21.

